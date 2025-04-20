Hailstorm in Shopian: 58 villages affected, damage assessment underway

Pulwama, Apr 19: Authorities have launched a comprehensive assessment of damages caused by a hailstorm that struck several villages in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday evening, impacting apple orchards and other fruit crops.

The hailstorm affected apple, almond, cherry, Plum and apricot trees across various areas, raising concern among farmers at a crucial stage of crop development.

The Chief Horticulture Officer (CHO) Shopian, Muneer Ahmad Wani, told Rising Kashmir that assessment teams have been dispatched to the affected villages.

“We are currently evaluating the extent of damage, and a detailed report will be compiled in next couple of days as per directives from higher authorities,” Wani said.

He said that preliminary assessments indicate that around 58 villages have been affected.

According to the CHO, most apple orchards were in the flowering at the early stages of fruit development.

“While the hailstorm did cause damage, it is significantly less than what has been portrayed on social media. There is no need for panic,” he said.

Farmers have been advised to remove fallen leaves and debris from their orchards and apply recommended fungicides once the weather improves, to prevent infections from spreading to the intact fruit and foliage.

“Those who sprayed fungicides before the rains need not repeat the application,” Wani added.

Khursheed Ahmad, State Secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, said that the impact was more severe in around 60 villages of Keegam, Keller, Shopian and Imamsahib tehsils.

“Other areas also experienced damage, but to a lesser extent,” he said.

He reiterated the long-standing demand for the inclusion of apples under the crop insurance scheme.

“We have been appealing to the government for years to introduce insurance coverage for apple crops to safeguard farmers against natural calamities,” Khursheed said.

He also urged the administration to provide subsidized anti-hail nets to farmers, which could help protect their orchards from such unpredictable weather events in the future.

Residents from various villages of Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district also reported damages to apple, walnut and vegetable crops due to hailstorm on Saturday afternoon.

“The hailing lasted for about 10 minutes and caused severe damage in Nagbal Machama, Zarihar, Bagandar, Paner Jageer and Nazneen pora to apple blossoms,” a resident from Tral said.