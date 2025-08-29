BreakingKashmir

Habitual Timber Smugglers detained under PSA in Kupwara

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Forest department has taken stringent action against three habitual timber smugglers under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kupwara district.

The action was formalized through orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, following the recommendations from the Divisional Forest Officer of Kamraj Forest Division.

The offenders were found consistently involved in illegal timber smuggling activities that pose a serious threat to public order and the region’s ecological integrity.

Irfan Ali Shah, Conservator of Forests, Kashmir North Circle, emphasized that this action delivers a clear and firm message to all offenders. “Forest Department, in close coordination with the district administrations of Kupwara and Baramulla, remains resolute in its mission to safeguard our green assets. We will not hesitate to act against those who harm our forests,” he added.

Meanwhile, Forest department has urged citizens to support these efforts by reporting any suspicious or unlawful activities to the nearest forest office.

