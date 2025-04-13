Habitual Offender booked under PSA in Handwara

In a continued crackdown on habitual offenders, Handwara Police have detained a notorious criminal under the Public Safety Act (PSA) to safeguard public peace and order.

The accused, identified as Ali Mohammad Sheikh alias Ali Dhaii, son of Ab. Gani Sheikh, a resident of Dhaii Neelipora, has a long history of criminal activities. Police said the 49-year-old has been involved in theft, burglary, cheating, extortion, intimidation, and other offences since 2011, creating fear and unrest in the area.

Authorities revealed that a total of 10 FIRs have been registered against Ali Dhaii at Police Station Handwara under various sections of the RPC, IPC, and BNS, including Sections 457, 380, 341, 392, 427, 506, 148, 147, 354, and 318(4). Despite repeated arrests and being granted bail on several occasions, the accused continued to engage in criminal activities, posing a serious threat to public safety.

Considering his repeated involvement in criminal cases and disregard for the law, the police initiated action under the Public Safety Act to curb his unlawful conduct and prevent further disruptions.

Handwara Police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of the general public by taking strict action against such repeat offenders.