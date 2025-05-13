Gunfight Breaks Out In South Kashmir’s Shopian

A fierce Gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shukroo area of Kellar in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.
Reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Shukroo.
As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding Terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.
A senior police officer also confirmed to GNS about exchange of firing between terrorists and security forces.
As per the sources two to three Terrorists are believed to be trapped.(GNS)