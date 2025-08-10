BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Gunfight breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kishtwar’s Dul area

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read

Security forces exchanged gunfire with terrorists in Kishtwar’s Dul area on Sunday morning, the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps said.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps stated that troops conducting an intelligence-based operation established contact with terrorists in the area.

“Indian Army troops while carrying out an intelligence based operation have established contact with terrorists in general area of Dul in Kishtwar in early hours of 10 Aug 2025. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress,” White Knight Corps said.

 

 

The operation is still underway.

The encounter comes a day after two soldiers, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, were killed in the line of duty during an operation in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Chinar Corps paid tribute to them, noting their courage and dedication.

“Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues,” Army’s Chinar Corps posted on X.

So far, one terrorist has been neutralised in the Kulgam operation, during a gunfight in the Akhal area nearly a week ago. The encounter, which continued overnight, involved the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, and the Special Operations Group (SOG).

In an earlier post, Chinar Corps said, “OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact.”

Separately, in the Poonch sector on July 30, White Knight Corps troops neutralised two terror operatives who were attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. (ANI)

