Gund-Srinagar bus service commences after years of wait

Ganderbal, 4 June: In a major relief for the residents of Gund, the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (J&K RTC) has finally introduced a dedicated bus service between Gund and Srinagar, fulfilling a long-standing public demand.

For years, locals had urged the authorities to initiate a reliable public transport link connecting Gund with Srinagar. Their appeals gained momentum after Rising Kashmir spotlighted the issue in a detailed report published in December last year. Responding to the public outcry and media coverage, MLA Kangan, Mian Mehar Ali, had assured residents that concrete steps would be taken to address the matter.

Staying true to his commitment, the MLA actively facilitated the process, resulting in the J&K RTC deploying a bus from Gund’s main market on Wednesday, marking the official launch of the service.

The bus will now operate daily between Gund and Srinagar, providing much-needed connectivity to students, office-goers, and patients who travel regularly to the city for education, employment, and medical care. Locals have expressed heartfelt gratitude to Rising Kashmir for amplifying their concerns, and to MLA Mian Mehar Ali for his swift and effective action.

“As promised, the J&K RTC bus has finally arrived in Gund. We are extremely thankful to Mian Mehar Ali Sahab for this much-needed initiative. He even raised the issue in the Assembly, and today we are witnessing the results of his dedication,” said a local resident. The move is being widely hailed as a significant step towards improving rural transport infrastructure and enhancing regional connectivity.

Adil Nazir, a resident said that it was the much-awaited bus service as people were facing lot of difficulties to travel from Gund to Srinagar. “The inauguration of bus service has come as a major relief for the people. MLA played a vital role by pursuing the issue vigorously,” he said.