Gujarat: CM Omar Abdullah visits Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Thursday and praised the project for bringing water to drought-affected areas.

CM Abdullah also expressed optimism that with the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, similar projects could be considered for Jammu and Kashmir, to address the water and power shortage.

Speaking to the reporters, Omar Abdullah said, “This dam has brought water to areas that knew nothing but drought… It has been J&K’s misfortune that we could not even imagine such projects because we were not allowed to stop the water. Now that the Indus Water Treaty has been suspended, maybe there will be some such project in J&K too, so that there will be no shortage of power or water and electricity.”

The chief minister also visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, expressing his admiration, and said, “I had no idea that the Statue of Unity would be so magnificent. It is a true tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and a great identity for the new India.”

A day earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

The J-K Chief Minister arrived in Gujarat for a tourism fair, a step to attract a significant number of tourists from the state.

The Office of J-K CM posted on X, “During his visit to Gujarat for TTF, Ahmedabad, Chief Minister, along with his Advisor @nasirsogami, called on the Hon’ble CM of Gujarat @Bhupendrapbjp in Gandhinagar today. The meeting focused on deepening inter-state relations, promoting tourism and sharing best practices for inclusive development.”

Speaking on his visit, CM Omar Abdullah said that there are three states, including Gujarat, from where the maximum number of tourists reach Jammu and Kashmir.

“Looking at the last 30-35 years, since tourism began, three states have been the primary sources of tourists to J&K: Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. My team and I have come here for a tourism fair, to speak on behalf of J-K, hoping to see a good number of tourists from Gujarat very soon,” he said. (ANI)