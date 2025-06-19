Growing Discipline Crisis in Educational Institutions

CORPORAL PUNISHMENT

Discipline refers to the ability of an individual to act according to rules and to maintain self control. A disciplined person understands the value of time, follows rules, and handles responsibilities well. Discipline builds character and eventually leads to personal and academic success. Discipline is important for everyone and at every stage, but it is especially necessary for students. It helps them to keep focus on their studies, complete their assignments, and develop a positive attitude.

Disciplined students are often regular and punctual, respect their teachers, and adjust well with their classmates. Good habits encourage better results and personal growth. Disciplined studies and exam preparations help students reach their goals and achieve their objectives.

In educational institutions across the globe, discipline has often been a subject of debate; different strategies have been adopted in different systems to ensure discipline in schools or colleges. Some experts believe that corporal punishment is the most effective means of ensuring quick discipline but the methods and legal frameworks surrounding the students punishment significantly differ from country to country.

As of today corporal punishment has been strictly banned in almost 135 countries including many European, American and Asian countries. It is completely banned across the European Union and in India corporal punishment is banned under RTE 2009. UNCRC emphasizes for the protection of children from all forms of physical or mental violence.

Organizations like ‘Save the children’, ‘Human rights watch’ and UNICEF have been leading campaigns to end corporal punishment in schools. Despite all this, corporal punishment is still a controversial subject and is in vogue in many countries including many states of US and Asia.

Since the corporal punishment was strongly criticized and eventually banned in schools under RTE 2009, discipline issues have seriously cropped up, because unfortunately there was no effective alternative system put in place. Scores of parents and educators from different places have been raising this concern especially at Secondary and senior secondary level.

School heads and teachers are finding it extremely difficult to ensure discipline and maintain the decorum of their educational institutions. Interestingly, students in higher grades know very well that they can easily get away after breaking the rules as there is no mechanism to punish them for their irrational actions or unregulated behavior. Sometimes even parents support their children for their actions breaching the school codes. Teachers at higher levels have been left with no option but to tolerate the indiscipline and the growing rowdy culture in schools.

Some students in higher secondary schools are preferring libraries over schools which tells upon the attendance of the students and leads to discipline issues. In most of the coeducational institutions, the discipline issues are bound to happen especially in this day and age when there is a huge student presence on various social media plateforms. There are limited options for the school authorities to punish the students for their wrongful actions, absenteeism and lack of moral standards.

The sudden policy shift without effective alternative or a teacher training has led to confusion, frustration and lack of classroom control. It has also led to the growing feeling that there are no clear boundaries as the students believe that there are no real consequences for their bad behavior or discipline issues. This has also led to rise in disrespect, disobedience and disruption. Teacher’s authority is weakened amidst increased rights awareness, but without responsibility.

In the absence of corporal punishment in many countries around the world, positive discipline has been implemented. It is an approach to guide or regulate behavior through teaching, understanding and mutual respect. It focuses on developing a positive relationship, emphasizing self discipline and equipping students with social and life skills.

Positive discipline as an effective alternative requires skill, patience and structure. At the same time schools lack counselors, structured behavioral programs and proper student monitoring. Many educational experts have also suggested psychological alternatives to corporal punishment including positive reinforcement, removal of privileges, restorative justice and cognitive behavioral approaches.

Discipline being an important foundation for academic success fosters growth and ensures a positive learning environment. To ensure proper control in educational institutions, it’s important to introduce effective and alternative discipline methods including mentorship and counseling, classroom management training and parental involvement.

Coporal punishment to the children may have been harmful for psychological and emotional growth, but its removal is not enough. It must be replaced with a well designed behavioral system that inculcates the value of discipline among students through responsibility, respect and consequences.

The disciplinary crisis in schools reflects a failure of policy implementation and empowerment. There is a need to put an alternative system in place to ensure moderate global citizens are produced in the educational institutions.

(Author is an independent columnist, academician and counselor and can be reached at: [email protected])