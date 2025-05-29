Breaking

Groundbreaking Medical procedure EVAR performed at GMC Srinagar

RK Online Desk
Department of Cardiology at SSH Hospital, GMC Srinagar in collaboration with a team of vascular surgeons, led by HOD Cardiology, Prof Dr Khalid Mohi u din successfully performed its first Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) procedure in GMC Srinagar.

This minimally invasive technique is used to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms, a potentially life-threatening condition.

EVAR is a cutting-edge procedure that involves inserting a stent graft through a small incision in the groin to repair the aneurysm. This approach reduces the risk of rupture and promotes faster recovery.

The patient, a 65-year-old male, is doing well and is being discharged in a stable condition. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the hospital’s peripheral vascular service program.

The introduction of EVAR at GMC Srinagar will provide patients with a less invasive and more effective treatment option for abdominal aortic aneurysms. This procedure will likely improve patient outcomes and reduce the risk of complications associated with traditional open surgery.

This achievement demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to providing high-quality care and advancing medical services in the region.

Prof Dr.Iffat Hassan Principal/Dean GMC Srinagar congratulated and complimented the team for the successful EVAR procedure.

