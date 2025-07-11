BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Groom Among Three Injured Due To Stone Shooting Along Mughal Road In J&K’s Poonch

Three people were injured including groom after they came under stone shooting near Panar area of Mughal road in Poonch district on Friday.

Officials told GNS that a wedding party, including the groom, was traveling from Poonch to Shopian when they came under stone shooting along the Mughal Road.

In this incident three people were injured including groom, who is said to be in critical condition.

BMO Surankote Dr Mohd Yousuf Choudhary told GNS that that three people were injured and have been referred to GMC Srinagar for advanced treatment.

The injured have been identified as Mohd Amin(30) son of Abdul Kareem resident of Shahpur, Mohd Khalid(30) son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Shahpur and Mohd Javid(25) son of Mohd Ali.

More details awaited.(GNS)

