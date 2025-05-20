Grenade attack on Surankote temple: SIA chargesheet unmasks Pak -backed terror plot

Srinagar, May 19: In a significant breakthrough against cross-border terror networks, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir has filed a chargesheet in connection with the November 15, 2023 grenade attack on a temple in Surankote, Poonch—uncovering a Pakistan-orchestrated plot aimed at inciting communal unrest and destabilising the region.

According to officials, the chargesheet names Abdul Aziz, a resident of Hari Safeda, Surankote, and Nazir Ahmed alias Naziroo alias Ali Khan, a Pakistan-based terrorist from the same locality, as the accused in the case. The attack, which caused damage but no casualties, was part of a broader plan to foment fear and disturb communal harmony.

A police spokesman said that SIA filed a chargesheet in connection with the grenade attack on a temple in Surankote that occurred on November 15, 2023.

The spokesman said that investigations have revealed that Abdul Aziz carried out the grenade attack on instructions received from Nazir Ahmed, who is currently operating from Pakistan.

“Nazir Ahmed had exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2001, where he joined the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and later became associated with the Jammu Kashmir Gaznavi Force (JKGF),” he said.

Spokesman, further, said that by the end of 2022, Nazir Ahmed re-established contact with Abdul Aziz, his relative, through encrypted messaging applications using Pakistan-based numbers.

“During this time, he radicalised and recruited Aziz into HM/JKGF, instructing him to carry out grenade attacks in district Poonch to further the terror outfit’s agenda and ideology,” he said.

As per Police, Nazir Ahmed not only indoctrinated and recruited Abdul Aziz but also supplied him with hand grenades and detailed instructions for the execution of the attack through encrypted communication channels.

“The investigation reveals a wider conspiracy by the Pakistan-sponsored Hizbul Mujahideen to destabilise UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The act aimed to spread terror, incite communal violence, and undermine public peace by creating fear among the common people,” he said.

The spokesman said that SIA’s is committed to dismantle terror networks and safeguard the peace and security of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on November 15, 2023 a mysterious low intensity explosion occurred in the premises of a temple in Surankote town after which splinters marks were seen in the temple walls, stairs. No causality was reported in this incident.