“Great news for education sector”: PM Modi hails India’s 2026 QS World University Rankings

The QS World University 2026 Rankings bring great news for our education sector, as the government is committed to furthering research and innovation ecosystems for the benefit of India’s youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, highlighting how India added 43 more universities in the list since 2014.

Reposting the post by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hailed the improvement in India’s ranking, from having only 11 universities in the QS world university rankings in 2014 to 54 Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs) being included this year.

India has achieved its strongest-ever performance in the QS World University Rankings 2026, with 54 institutions making it to the global list, a 390 per cent increase over the past decade and the highest growth among G20 countries.

Calling the increase in the institutions being included in the list, Union Minister Pradhan highlighted it as a “testament to the transformative educational reforms ushered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The Union Minister underlined that India has the “fastest growing education system” among the G20 countries, and the fourth most represented, only behind the United States, the United Kingdom, and China.

“With a record 54 HEIs featuring among the global best, India hits a new high in the QS World University 2026 Rankings. From just 11 universities in 2014 to 54 in the latest rankings, this five-fold jump is a testament to the transformative educational reforms ushered in by the PM Narendra Modi govt. in the last decade. NEP 2020 is not just changing our educational landscape, it is revolutionising it,” Pradhan mentioned in a post on X.

According to QS World University Rankings 2026, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has emerged as the country’s top-ranked institution, securing the 123rd spot globally — a jump of 27 places from last year’s position of 150.

IIT Bombay and IIT Madras followed at 129th and 180th, respectively. Notably, IIT Madras entered the global top 200 for the first time.

The rankings, released by global higher education analysts QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), cover over 1,500 universities from 106 countries and territories. India is now the fourth most represented country, behind only the United States (192), the United Kingdom (90), and Mainland China (72). (ANI)