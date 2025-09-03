IGP Kashmir chairs security review meet ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Follow us on

JAMMU, SEPT 02: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, V.K. Birdi-IPS, chaired a security review meeting at the Police Control Room, Kashmir, to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations. The meeting was attended by all Range Deputy Inspectors General (DIsG) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSsP) of the Kashmir Zone.

The discussions during the meeting centered around ensuring smooth and secure conduct of congregations and processions across the Kashmir Valley in observance of the auspicious occasion. IGP Birdi held detailed deliberations with the senior officers on the security preparedness across the region, underlining the need to maintain heightened vigilance and implement foolproof arrangements, especially at major shrines, mosques, and other religious places expected to witness large gatherings.

Special focus was laid on the Dargah Hazratbal shrine and other prominent religious sites where night-long prayers and significant crowds are anticipated. The IGP directed officers to strengthen surveillance at sensitive locations and maintain a strong security presence through intensified patrolling. He also stressed the importance of effective crowd management to prevent any untoward incidents, along with proper traffic regulation to ensure the smooth movement of devotees.

Taking into account the prevailing weather forecast, IGP V.K. Birdi instructed officers to adopt proactive measures to address any potential disruptions. He emphasised the need for conducting safety audits of buildings and ensuring readiness for evacuation in case of flash floods, cloudbursts, waterlogging, or inundation. Furthermore, he directed that disaster management teams remain on high alert with sufficient manpower and equipment available to respond promptly to any emergencies.

The IGP reiterated the importance of coordinated efforts, constant alertness, and timely response to ensure the safety and well-being of the public during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.