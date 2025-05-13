“Govt will provide compensation after completion of damage assessment”: CM Omar Abdullah

After meeting residents affected by cross-border shelling in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that the government will provide compensation to the people after the completion of damage assessment.

“By God’s grace, we haven’t lost any lives here, but of course, there is a loss of public property like houses, shops, and Madrasa. The District Collector is with us. They will do the damage assessment. The assessment will be completed by today or tomorrow, and then the government will give compensation to the people accordingly. The immunity bunkers were made, but we didn’t need them for a long time. And, we will try to build individual bunkers around border and LoC areas,” J-K CM told reporters.

Earlier in the day, J-K CM Omar Abdullah visited the Pakistani shelling-affected areas in Kupwara.

“Visited the shelling-affected areas of Tangdhar and met families who have shown remarkable courage amidst deep pain. Their resilience is inspiring. The government stands shoulder to shoulder with them, their pain will not go unnoticed, and every possible step will be taken to help them rebuild their lives with dignity and renewed hope,” the Office of J-K CM posted on X.

J-K CM also inspected the community bunkers in Tangdhar and ensured the construction of more such safer spaces to protect and support our people living in border areas.

“Inspected community bunkers in Tangdhar. These structures are a lifeline during moments of crisis. We will ensure the construction of more such safer spaces to protect and support our people living in border areas,” it added.

CM Abdullah also visited the Sub District Hospital in Kupwara, where people injured in Pakistan shelling a few days ago, are undergoing treatment.

Heavy cross-border shelling by Pakistan had caused damage to homes and religious sites in J-K’s Kupwara, Uri, and Poonch. Locals vowed to stand with the Indian army despite the attacks.

Meanwhile, after India and Pakistan came to an understanding on the cessation of hostilities, life is slowly returning to normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, local residents of a border village in the Samba district feared the Pakistan army after blasts were heard on Monday night and splinters hit one of the houses.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the forces had been given full freedom to wipe out terrorists.

In his address to the Nation, PM Modi said, “Every terror organisation now knows ‘ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai.”

PM Modi said Indian Air Force, Army Navy, Border Security Force and India’s paramilitary forces are constantly on alert.

“After the surgical strike and air strike, now Operation Sindoor is India’s policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal,” he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 tourists were killed.

In addition to eliminating over 100 terrorists, the strikes targeted 11 Air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities. The air, land and sea operations were carried out with calibrated restraint, with an emphasis on minimising civilian casualties. (ANI)