“Govt will make final decision on summer break extension in J&K tomorrow”: Sakina itoo

Srinagar, July 05 : Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced that the government will make a final decision on extending summer vacations tomorrow, Sunday, in response to the ongoing heatwave in the region.

Speaking to the media, the minister said the education department has received several requests from parents and students about the impact of rising temperatures on health.

“We have received multiple calls from parents and students asking us to consider extending the summer break,” she said.

The department is currently reviewing the situation and will take all factors into account before making a decision.

Notably, all government and recognized private schools up to the Higher Secondary level in Kashmir Division are currently observing summer vacation from June 23, 2025, to July 7, 2025.

This 15-day break was scheduled earlier in response to a heatwave in the region, with Srinagar recording temperatures of 35.5°C, the highest June temperature in 20 years.(KNS).