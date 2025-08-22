Govt to formulate long-term disaster plan for vulnerable areas: Omar

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a high-level meeting to review ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood and cloudburst-affected areas of Kishtwar and Kathua districts.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, the Chief Minister called for expedited relief assistance, immediate restoration of essential services, and the formulation of long-term strategies to protect vulnerable areas from recurring natural disasters.

“Whether it was a cloudburst or a glacial lake outburst, the fact remains that this tragedy struck at the busiest time of the year in Chashoti village. Had it occurred at another time, the impact might have been less severe,” Abdullah noted, stressing the importance of learning from such incidents. He underlined the need for clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and targeted advisories for high-risk zones, especially in light of prior warnings issued by the Meteorological Department.

The Chief Minister said that while short-term efforts must focus on relief and rehabilitation, the medium- and long-term plans must include scientific assessment of vulnerable areas, protection of agricultural lands, discouragement of settlements near flood-prone nallahs, and the establishment of robust preventive infrastructure.

On the status of rescue operations, Abdullah said: “Unfortunately, with 33 people still missing, it is safe to presume we may not find any of them alive. Our priority now is to retrieve the bodies and hand them over to their families. Equally important is to support the survivors who have lost their homes and livelihoods.”

He assured full government support for reconstruction of damaged houses, restoration of farmlands, and provision of basic services. The Chief Minister also directed concerned departments to deploy generators and make temporary arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply in affected areas until full road connectivity is restored.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, briefed the Chief Minister on the ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures. Deputy Commissioners of both districts gave detailed presentations on the ground situation.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar reported that 65 people have lost their lives, of whom 62 have been identified and handed over to their families. Thirty-three persons remain missing, while 66 individuals have been rescued. He said temporary shelters, food, medical care, and other necessities are being provided, with coordinated efforts from the Army, Police, NDRF, SDRF, and civil administration. Heavy machinery has been deployed to aid in rescue operations.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua informed the meeting that seven people have died and 13 sustained injuries. Around five areas are reported to be severely affected. Relief materials have been distributed, NGOs mobilized, and temporary shelters set up. He added that while significant damage has been done to public and private infrastructure, restoration of road connectivity could take about a week. Work is underway to resume electricity, water supply, mobile networks, and other essential services.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister NasirAslamWani, Chief Secretary AtalDulloo, Additional Chief Secretaries ShaleenKabra and Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary PDD, Commissioner Secretary Food & Civil Supplies, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, and Deputy Commissioners of Kishtwar and Kathua, along with other senior officials who joined both in person and virtually.

Chief Minister also directed all departments to intensify relief efforts on a war footing and to simultaneously prepare a comprehensive disaster mitigation plan for Jammu and Kashmir’s most vulnerable regions.