Govt to establish MRI, Cath Lab worth Rs 37.50 cr in GMC Baramulla this year: Sakeena Itoo

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat to review the healthcare infrastructure and other facilities across Baramulla district.

MLA Baramulla, Javid Hassan Beigh; MD NHM; Director Health Services Kashmir; Director Finance, Health and Medical Education Department; Director Coordination New GMCs; Principal GMC Baramulla; CMO and BMO Baramulla besides other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The Minister emphasized on the critical importance of strengthening the healthcare delivery system at grassroots level. She highlighted that health sector is an important sector for societal development and wellbeing, therefore there is no room for any compromise.

Highlighting that the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is ensuring prime focus on development of health sector, Sakeena Itoo said that an MRI (3 Tesla) worth Rs. 25 crore and Cath Lab worth Rs. 12.50 crore will be established in GMC Baramulla during current financial year. She added that these facilities will revolutionize the healthcare outreach in the North Kashmir district and its adjoining areas.

She said that around 50 kanal of land has been transferred to GMC for establishment of separate OPD block and Diagnostic Block, mortuary, which will improve the quality of healthcare at this prestigious health facility of North Kashmir.

The Minister added that Dialysis facilities at SDHs and CHCs besides AI based X-Ray machines and other facilities will also be established in various hospitals and centres of Baramulla.

During the meeting, Minister Sakeena also directed the officers to establish digital X-Ray facility at the GMC Baramulla. She also asked them to provide 104 Ambulance vehicle to the institute.

Expressing concern over certain gaps, Salina Itoo called for immediate redressal of issues that hamper effective health service delivery. “Health is a fundamental right and remains top priority of present government. There is no scope for complacency or compromise in this vital sector,” she stated.

The Minister urged the officers to expedite pending upgrades, ensure proper staffing and maintain transparency in resource utilization.

While reviewing other aspects related to healthcare sector, the Minister directed the Principal GMC and other officers that Hospital Development fund should also be used for upgrading basic amenities in the hospitals. She also directed the hospital administration and other district officers of health department that any issue related to non-functioning of medical equipments in health facilities should be raised with the concerned quarters immediately for prompt rectification.

During the meeting, Associate Professor, GMC Baramulla, Dr. Shumail Bashir gave a detailed presentation on different aspects of functioning of the hospital.