Govt to establish ‘Khel Gaon’ in Anantnag’s Brakpora: Sports Minister

Anantnag, Aug 13: Cabinet Minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma on Wednesday said that sports activities are key to curbing drug abuse and mobile phone addiction among children and youth. He also announced Khel Gaon for Brakpora in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. Speaking at a gathering in Bijbehara during the unveiling of the league trophy for the Bijbehara Premier League (BPL), Sharma began by extending Independence Day greetings. “I salute all the freedom fighters because of whom we are standing here today, and all the soldiers, paramilitary forces, and police personnel because of whom we are safe here today,” he said. Referring to recent challenges, the minister said, “Despite what we saw three months ago, we responded to our enemies in the field of security, and today we are responding in the field of sports. This is our strength, our beauty. We hope this continues, and we will counter bad habits with good ones.” Calling the BPL a “prestigious tournament,” Sharma said it was his first visit to the event. “I salute all the players who are the pillars of this league, especially Parvaiz Rasool, his team, and the organisers,” he added. Sharma said that under the guidance and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, sports in J&K will witness greater success. “As minister, I assure you that whatever is possible from my side will be done for the youth. Whatever sports infrastructure is needed and comes to our notice will be addressed with full honesty and sincerity,” he said. He said that projects worth around Rs 6 crore have been sanctioned for Anantnag and that the government is establishing a “Khel Gaon” (sports village) in Brakpora. “We will also try to boost tourism in the area,” he said. Sharma added that sports can play a decisive role in steering youth away from drugs and mobile addiction. “It is a challenge, but we all have to stand together to make it happen,” he said, adding that the Centre and J&K government will work to improve infrastructure, including stadiums and indoor facilities. Referring to the ongoing BPL, Sharma said, “There are 37 matches, 12 teams and 180 players. We assure you that our coordination with you, India’s future, will increase and sports infrastructure will continue to improve.” He cited recent achievements, including J&K’s cricket team defeating Mumbai, commendable performances in the Santosh Trophy, progress in water sports, and the starting of skiing in Sonamarg. Addressing LG Sinha, Sharma mentioned the pending Rehbar-e-Khel issue. “We would like to resolve it together with your blessings. If resolved, it will give hope to youth who want to turn their passion into a profession,” he said. The minister also urged sportspersons and citizens to act as brand ambassadors against food adulteration. “We must collectively say goodbye to drug menace and adulteration so that J&K and India remain beautiful and prosperous, as envisioned by our ancestors,” he said.