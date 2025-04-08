Govt to deploy electronic surveillance to safeguard borders: Shah

JAMMU, Apr 07: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening border security, emphasising that the Border Security Force (BSF) will be equipped with advanced technologies to bolster its capabilities.

Addressing BSF personnel during a visit to Border Outpost ‘Vinay’ near the International Border in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, Shah paid tribute to the martyr Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad of the Border Security Force, who made the ultimate sacrifice while on duty at the international border in Kathua district in 2019. Earlier, in 2021, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also visited the Makwal Border Post along the Jammu frontier.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau and Director-General of the Border Security Force along with several other dignitaries were present.

Shah said the government is deploying an electronic surveillance system to safeguard the country’s borders and that technology will be used to detect and dismantle underground cross-border tunnels to thwart infiltration by terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. He said more than 26 technology-related initiatives are currently being tested which also include anti-drone technology.

Lauding the BSF for its role as the first line of defence in securing the nation’s borders, Shah highlighted the force’s tireless dedication, noting that their relentless efforts in harsh weather conditions are pivotal in safeguarding the country.

“Our borders are safe today because of the BSF’s unwavering commitment, enduring extreme weather, and maintaining constant vigilance, 24 hours a day, seven-days a week,” he said. “The country stands firmly behind the BSF.”

Praising the BSF’s invaluable contributions to national security, Shah acknowledged the challenging circumstances under which the personnel operate. “Here, one can truly understand the formidable conditions under which you ensure the security of our borders,” he said. The Home Minister also recognised the BSF’s ability to operate in diverse and often extreme environments, stating, “Whether in freezing cold, torrential rain, or sweltering 45-degree heat, you never let your guard down. You remain stationed 365 days a year, constantly alert so that no adversary can take advantage.”

Shah further underscored the BSF’s critical role in defending the country during conflicts with Pakistan. “The entire nation knows that the BSF is our first line of defense. In every war with Pakistan, the BSF has played a crucial role alongside the army,” he noted.

The Home Minister also assured that the government will provide the necessary technical support to the BSF over the next 3-4 years, focusing on completing border security measures along both the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders. This would include the implementation of advanced threat detection systems and enhanced response capabilities, Shah explained.

“The technology we are introducing will greatly enhance your ability to detect and respond to threats immediately,” he added.

Shah further stressed that supporting the BSF has always been a top priority for the Indian government. “Whatever plans are provided to us, we are ready to implement them. Currently, 26 experiments are underway, and within the next year, we are confident that we will reach decisions that will provide significant benefits to you,” he concluded.

Later, Union Home Minister inaugurated newly built facilities at the border, including 8 women barracks, high-mast lights, a G+1 tower, and a composite BOP, all constructed at a cost of ₹47.22 crore. These initiatives have strengthened the security arrangements during the Border Security Force personnel’s duties and have also improved their living conditions.

Amit Shah visits residence of LoP Sunil Sharma

After visiting the Vinay Border Out Post (BOP) in Kathua district of Jammu region, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the residence of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma in Jammu on Monday afternoon.

During the visit, several BJP MLAs and senior leaders from the J&K unit of the party were also present at Sunil Sharma’s residence. Amit Shah had lunch there, following which he engaged in discussions with the BJP leaders.

The Home Minister took the opportunity to interact with the party’s local leadership, gathering feedback on key issues affecting their respective constituencies. Shah also inquired about the progress of ongoing organisational programs and the BJP’s work in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.