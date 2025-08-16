BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Govt suspends doctor for skipping duty, I-Day event in Bandipora

Shafat Malik
Shafat Malik

Srinagar, Aug 16: The Jammu and Kashmir government suspended Medical Officer at District Hospital Bandipora, for remaining absent from duty on August 14 and failing to attend Independence Day celebrations the next day.

As per the order, a copy of which lies with Rising Kashmir, the Medical Officer did not report for her scheduled duty on August 14, 2025, affecting patient care at the hospital.

The following day, despite written instructions, she remained absent from the Independence Day function, which the administration described as “disrespect and disregard for a national event.”

Pending inquiry, the doctor has been placed under suspension and attached with the Head of Department, Ophthalmology, District Hospital Bandipora.

