‘Govt stands shoulder to shoulder with affected Families’ as rescue ops continue in Kishtwar: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that rescue and relief operations in Chashoti are in full swing, with men, machinery, and multiple teams deployed on the ground to assist those affected by the recent disaster.

“Rescue and relief operations at Chashoti are in full swing. Men and machinery have been put at the site. Other teams have also been rushed,” the LG said while providing an update on the situation.

Sinha informed that he had briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the progress. “I have briefed Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on the rescue and relief operations by various agencies. He has assured all possible assistance,” he stated.

Reassuring the victims, the LG said, “I want to assure all the affected families that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this hour of crisis.”

Highlighting preparedness for further emergencies, Sinha added, “The Air Force has also been alerted for evacuation, and I am constantly monitoring the situation.”