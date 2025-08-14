BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

‘Govt stands shoulder to shoulder with affected Families’ as rescue ops continue in Kishtwar: LG Sinha

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that rescue and relief operations in Chashoti are in full swing, with men, machinery, and multiple teams deployed on the ground to assist those affected by the recent disaster.

“Rescue and relief operations at Chashoti are in full swing. Men and machinery have been put at the site. Other teams have also been rushed,” the LG said while providing an update on the situation.

Sinha informed that he had briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the progress. “I have briefed Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on the rescue and relief operations by various agencies. He has assured all possible assistance,” he stated.

Reassuring the victims, the LG said, “I want to assure all the affected families that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this hour of crisis.”

Highlighting preparedness for further emergencies, Sinha added, “The Air Force has also been alerted for evacuation, and I am constantly monitoring the situation.”

“If terrorists attack India, we will hunt them down wherever they are: EAM Jaishankar to Le Figaro
“Development works that will be inaugurated will transform several lives”: PM Modi ahead of his visit to five states
LG Sinha participates virtually in conference on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’
DAK seeks restoration of old pension scheme in J&K
Virat Kohli overtakes Kumar Sangakkara to become third-highest run-getter in World Cup history
Ground situation has to be considered, Pahalgam-like incidents can't be ignored: SC on J&K's statehood
Budgam Police detain 11 for provocative social media posts on Ichgam Incident
