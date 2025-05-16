Govt stands firmly with its people: Dy CM

Rajouri, May 14: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, on second consecutive day, visited around 15 villages of Nowshera constituency to assess the impact of recent cross border shelling.

He expressed the commitment of the government and unwavering support to the people residing in border areas.

The two day tour was conducted in view of recent cross-border shelling incidents with an aim to assess the ground situation, interact with the affected families and address the public grievances on the spot.

During the visit, the Deputy Chief Minister inspected the damaged houses and met with families impacted by the shelling. He assured the border residents that the government is fully committed to their safety and well-being. The administration is mobilizing all the necessary resources to ensure they do not face further hardships.

During a series of public outreach camps at multiple locations, the Dy CM listened to the concerns of the local residents. He reiterated the government’s resolve to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of the border belt.

“The safety of every single resident living near the LoC is our topmost priority and best possible measures are being implemented in this regard,” maintained the Dy CM.

Several delegations met the Deputy Chief Minister and raised key issues including the construction of individual and community bunkers, compensation for losses sustained during shelling, water scarcity, unscheduled power cuts, and demands for improvement of link roads.

Responding promptly, the Dy CM issued on-the-spot instructions to concerned officials for immediate redressal of grievances. He assured the public that their genuine demands will be addressed in a phased and time-bound manner.

The Dy CM affirmed that Omar Abdullah led government stands firmly with its people and will leave no stone unturned for the holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir, especially it’s border and remote areas.

Emphasizing the importance of protective infrastructure, the Deputy Chief Minister also announced that additional individual and community bunkers would be constructed at strategically identified locations.“These bunkers are vital for providing immediate shelter during instances of cross-border shelling and form an integral part of our border protection strategy,” he added.

The visit highlighted the government’s steadfast commitment to the safety, security, and welfare of people residing in the border areas.

The Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Pritam Lal Thapa, along with other senior district and sectoral officers.