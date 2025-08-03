Govt schemes transform farmers’ lives, boosting income with ultra-high-density Apple farming in Rajouri

Farmers in Rajouri are reaping the benefits of ultra-high-density apple farming, a transformative initiative that is empowering local youth and enhancing their livelihoods.

By adopting modern agricultural techniques, farmers are witnessing a significant boost in income and self-independence, with the help of government-backed schemes and support from the horticulture department.

Mehtab Ahmed Malik, a local farmer, shared his success story, saying, “When I first started this, I never thought it would happen in reality. Then, when I went to the office of horticulture, Shafqat Khan guided me on the matter. I convinced my family, and we bought a piece of land, about one canal. On this land, I planted all the plants. The department helped us a lot. This time, I have made a crop of apples worth about Rs 10-15 crore. I have also planted a few vegetables and strawberries. We haven’t bought any vegetables for the last year.”

Mohd Quyoom, father of local farmer Mehtab Malik, lauded the government’s efforts, stating, “The government recently introduced schemes that were previously unknown. However, awareness is growing, and people are now benefiting from these programs. There are many other schemes, such as those related to water supply, electricity, pensions, or free rations. The schemes initiated by the Government of India are transforming people’s lives, and their situation is steadily improving. If this trend continues, more people will participate enthusiastically and benefit from it.”

District Horticulture Officer Rajouri, Shafqat Hussain Khan, highlighted the progress, stating, “Over the last 2-3 years, we’ve been working on high-density cultivation, and the results are almost here. It makes farmers happy and increases our plantation. We started in Thannamandi, expanded to Dharhal, Manjakot, and Budhal. This year, we’ll cover 10-15 hectares. We also began Walnut Chandler, with good results coming out. Farmers are showing interest. Soon, apples and walnuts will be everywhere.” (ANI)