Govt Press president praises Accounts Officer for exemplary service

Srinagar, Aug 02: In a heartfelt gesture of appreciation, President of the Government Press Sampora, Parvaiz A. Khan, has acknowledged the outstanding contributions of Muneer A. Munshi, who has been serving as Accounts Officer at the department for the past four years.In an official statement, Khan commended Munshi for his dedication, integrity, and technical acumen. “Muneer A. Munshi has earned immense appreciation for his work. He has been an honest, obedient, sensible, sincere, and trustworthy Accounts Officer,” Khan stated, adding that his support helped resolve several issues faced by employees. Known for his meticulous record-keeping and computer literacy, Munshi ensured that employee records remained accurate and up-to-date throughout his tenure. Staff members at the press described him as a dependable colleague whose contributions have left a lasting impression on the functioning of the office. “His sincerity and skills significantly streamlined operations related to staff welfare and administration,” the statement further read. Expressing collective gratitude, Khan said, “All of us pray for his continued success, good health, and long life. His memory will always remain with us.” Munshi’s service was not only marked by efficiency and professionalism but also by his commitment to the wellbeing of his colleagues — a legacy that, officials say, will be remembered for years to come.