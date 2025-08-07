Govt PG college Rajouri organises intra-college seminar competition

Rajouri, Aug 06: As part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, Government Degree College (GDC) Rajouri organised an intra-college seminar today, providing a platform for students of all semesters to express their views on India’s independence and national development.According to a statement issued here, the event began with a welcome address by Dr. Zakir Kalis, Convener, Cultural and Literary Committee. Prof. Khaleeq Ahmed moderated the seminar and maintained an engaging atmosphere throughout.Principal Prof. Zamir Ahmed Mirza addressed the gathering, recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the importance of preserving democratic ideals.Students presented their views enthusiastically. The jury, comprising Prof. Ayaz Chowdhary, Dr. Ahsan Rizvi and Prof. Antima Gupta, evaluated the presentations. Vanshika (Semester III) secured first position, followed by Haseeba and Inzar (Semester V) in second and third positions respectively.Prof. Sabia delivered the vote of thanks. Prominent attendees included Prof. Shoket Hussain, Dr. Mohd Latief Mir, Dr. Flourance Chaand, Prof. Ram Kishore Bharti, Prof. Anies Chowdhary and Dr. Shazia Kouser.The seminar fostered patriotism and highlighted the college’s commitment to nurturing socially conscious and intellectually active youth.