Govt orders vacation of hotels, dharamshalas in Katra’s vulnerable zone

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday ordered the immediate vacation of commercial establishments, including hotels and dharamshalas, along the key pilgrim stretch in Katra town, citing heightened risk of landslides following days of heavy rainfall.

According to the order, the establishments located from Asia Chowk to Balini Bridge and from Balini Bridge to Darshani Deodi fall in the “vulnerable zone” and cannot be allowed to operate until their safety is certified by the Public Works Department.

The directive, issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Katra Piyush Dhotra, JKAS, noted that “heavy rains and inclement weather conditions have resulted in massive landslides in Subdivision Katra in recent days, especially near Balini Bridge and near Shani Temple at Kadmal, besides sinking of roads at few spots, making a number of places vulnerable to future landslides/damages,” reads the order issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Katra Piyush Dhotra.

Citing the presence of lakhs of pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, the order reads that this has the potential to endanger human lives.

“It is imperative to assess the safety of the structures of the commercial establishments located in Katra for the overall safety and security of the pilgrims, before the pilgrims are allowed to enter/stay,” it added.

It added that the continued operation of such establishments “poses a risk to public safety and security in view of the prevailing situation.”

Invoking Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the SDM directed, “I hereby order the vacation of all commercial establishments located on the stretch from Asia Chowk to Balini Bridge and from Balini Bridge to Darshani Deodi with immediate effect, till these establishments obtain Safety Certificate from the Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B), Katra.”

Stating that “it is not possible to serve prior notice of this order,” the SDM issued it ex-parte and warned that any violation would invite “strict punitive action” under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.