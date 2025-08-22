Govt orders takeover of 215 schools affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami, its affiliate

BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

In a move aimed at safeguarding the academic future of thousands of students, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday ordered the takeover of 215 schools affiliated, directly or indirectly, with the proscribed organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its affiliate Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT).

According to a government order, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India vide Notification S.O.1069(E) dated 28th February 2019 and further vide Notification S.O. 924(E) dated 27th February 2024, issued under sub- section (1) of section (3) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) declared the Jamaat-e-Islami (Jel), Jammu and Kashmir as an unlawful association; and

“The Intelligence Agencies have identified a number of schools which were found to be directly or indirectly affiliated with proscribed organisation Jamat-e-Islami (Jel)/Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT),” the order reads.

The validity of the Managing Committee of 215 such schools has expired and have been reported adversely upon by the Intelligence Agencies, the order reads urther.

“Now therefore, in view of the above and in order to safeguard the academic future of the students enrolled in these schools in exercise of the powers conferred by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir through The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Rules 2010 notified vide SRO 123 of 2010 read with SRO 292 of 2018 and SO 177 of 2022, it is hereby ordered that the Managing Committee of the 215 schools shall be taken over by the District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioner concerned who shall propose a fresh Managing Committee in due course for the concerned schools after getting these duly verified”.

The Concerned District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner, on taking over these Schools, shall take appropriate steps in consultation and in coordination with School Education Department so that to ensure that the academic career of the students enrolled in these schools is not affected in any manner, the order, a copy of which lies with GNS, reads further. “He shall also take all necessary measures to ensure quality education as per NEP norms in these schools.”

