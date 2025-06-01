Govt not serious about tackling unemployment in J&K: Bukhari

Jammu, May 31: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday criticised the government for its failure to address the escalating unemployment crisis in Jammu and Kashmir. He accused the government of lacking the seriousness and commitment needed to tackle what he described as a “burning issue”, saying the rising unemployment is ruining the future of the youth.

He made these remarks today while addressing a party meeting in Jammu, which was convened to deliberate on the prevailing political and security situation, as well as certain party matters and pressing public issues. The meeting was attended by all senior party leaders from the Jammu province.

According to a party statement issued here, leaders from across the Jammu region shared their feedback and personal views on the current political and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. They highlighted several pressing public issues and discussed important party matters with the president.

Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari said the Apni Party is committed to serving the interests of the people and will do everything possible to uphold this responsibility. “The party has a crucial role to play in highlighting public issues and grievances to ensure they are addressed by the government,” he said.

Expressing deep concern over the growing unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir, the former minister said, “The government is not making any serious efforts to address the rising unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir. This lack of seriousness is worsening the situation and risking the future of our youth. Unemployment is a burning issue that demands urgent and effective measures,” he said.

Bukhari said the Apni Party’s agenda is to strive for lasting peace, sustainable prosperity and equitable development in Jammu and Kashmir.

The prominent party leaders present in the meeting included General Secretary Vijay Bakaya, Provincial President Manjit Singh, Provincial Senior Vice President Faqir Nath, Provincial Vice President Arun Chibber and others.