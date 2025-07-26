Govt makes aprons, name plates mandatory for doctors, paramedics in J&K hospitals

Srinagar, July 26: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has issued fresh directions making it mandatory for all doctors and paramedical staff to wear proper white aprons and clearly legible name plates during duty hours in government healthcare institutions across the Union Territory.

The directive, issued through a circular by the Civil Secretariat, cites non-compliance with existing norms regarding uniforms and identification by staff in various institutions.

The department observed that the lack of adherence was causing inconvenience to patients in identifying healthcare professionals.

“All doctors, including those engaged under NHM and Ayush, as well as paramedical staff, are hereby directed to wear proper white aprons and display name plates showing their full name and designation at all times while on duty,” the circular reads.

Heads of institutions, medical superintendents, and chief medical officers have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with these directions in their respective facilities.

The move aims to improve accountability, professionalism, and patient satisfaction in government healthcare services.