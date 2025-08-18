“Govt is trying to provide all possible help,” says Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta on cloudburst in Kathua, Kishtwar

After cloudbursts hit Kathua and Kishtwar, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta said that at least seven people have died in Kathua, and the number of deaths in Kishtwar is still rising.

Gupta added that the government is doing everything possible to support the families of the victims.

He said the Union Home Minister has directed officials to ensure there are no shortcomings in relief efforts.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Kavinder Gupta said, “… Seven people have died in Kathua and the death toll in Kishtwar is continuously going up… The government is trying to provide all possible help to the kin of the deceased… The Union Home Minister has issued a directive to ensure that there should be no shortcomings in relief and assistance efforts, and we are working towards that…”

Flash floods and landslides occurred in many parts of Kathua following a cloud burst here on Sunday. The rescue operations have intensified, and efforts are underway to retrieve the stranded vehicles.

At least seven people died in a landslide triggered by heavy rain. The cloudburst in Kathua, which occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, also damaged a railway track, the national highway, and the local police station. Rescue and relief operations are underway in Kathua and Kishtwar, officials said on Sunday.

Following the cloudburst and landslides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Central government was closely monitoring the situation and assured all possible support.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, “Spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the cloudburst in Kathua. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the local administration, and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the site. Assured of every support from the Modi government. We stand firmly behind our sisters and brothers of J&K.”

In Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Sunday confirmed that 61 people have lost their lives in the cloudburst and flash flood incident, while 116 individuals have been rescued so far.

Addressing the media, Chief Secretary Dulloo said, “…61 people have lost their lives in the incident. Security forces and various agencies have launched a collective search and rescue operation. CISF, J&K Police, CRPF, BRO, Indian Army, and NHPC were present at the spot immediately after the incident. Almost 450 people are working there day and night in a rescue operation. 116 people have been rescued so far.”

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) MK Yadav stated that the rescue operations are ongoing and efforts are being made to locate and save those still missing. (ANI)