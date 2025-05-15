Breaking

Govt forms panel to deal with repairs, renovation of buildings, houses in Dal Lake

Srinagar, Feb 11 (ANI): A serene view of houseboats anchored in the Dal Lake, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

The Government on Thursday constituted a committee for framing a policy to deal with the issue of repair and renovation of buildings and houses within 200-meters from the Dal Lake which were legitimately constructed prior to imposition of ban by the High Court of J&K and Ladakh on 19 July 2002.

Headed by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, the 12-member committee has been asked to lay down the norms and eligibility conditions for declaring a building to have been constructed legitimately, prior to imposition of ban by the High court, according an order, a copy of which lies with GNS.

The committee has been also asked to lay down the norms for granting permissions by the BOCA-LCMA for carrying out repair/renovation/reconstruction of the legitimately constructed buildings within 200 meters of the Dal and Nigeen Lakes, prior to imposition of the ban nearly 23 years ago.

The panel’s terms and reference include prescribing norms to be followed by the buildings granted permission for repair/renovation/reconstruction for ensuring scientific and proper waste disposal; to suggest measures for sustainable construction using alternate technologies in order to make the construction process lake friendly; to suggest norms for maintain aesthetics and heritage pattern and any other suggestion as deemed appropriate by the Committee.

Besides Divisional Commissioner as chairman, the members of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar,

Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Vice Chairman LCMA, Vice Chairman Srinagar Development Authority, Director Tourism Kashmir, Member Secretary PCC, Chief Engineer UEED,

Chief Town Planner Kashmir, HOD, Department University of Kashmir of Environment Sciences, Representative from Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing J&K having relevance in the field and any other member, as may be required, to be co-opted by the Committee. (GNS)

