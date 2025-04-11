Govt focuses on boosting entrepreneurship, employment: Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, convened a comprehensive meeting to review the functioning of Labour and Employment department, here today.

Secretary Labour and Employment, Rajiv Ranjan, Labour Commissioner, Charandeep Singh, Deputy Labour Commissioner, Assistant Labour Commissioners of Jammu division and other officers were present during the meeting.

The Department gave a power point presentation highlighting its progress and achievements under various schemes. He apprised that the department intents to establish 1.5 lakh nano entrepreneurships which are under Rs 10 lakh and need no collateral from the applicant as overall budget for Mission YUVA is Rs 1830 crore.

The Dy CM had district wise review of all the schemes besides assessing the hindrances in desirable outcomes of the initiatives.

The Dy CM, while highlighting the need for creating awareness about various labour welfare schemes being implemented by the Government, said that the same will help in ensuring the benefit percolates to the targeted population. He asked the officers to regularly hold awareness camps so that the information about the benefits of different schemes is properly disseminated. “The officers should ensure that these camps are holistic, so that massive participation of stakeholders is ensured”, he maintained.

He asked the concerned officials to motivate the individuals and create supportive environment for all businesses to thrive besides focusing on capacity building.

Surinder Choudhary reiterated government’s commitment to establish J&K as a thriving hub of enterprises and holistic employment by fostering entrepreneurship culture. “Government’s prime focus is on boosting entrepreneurship and employment,” he added.

He also directed for undertaking regular inspection of various business establishments so that the welfare of workers is ensured. He said that there should be no laxity whenever a violation is observed. He asked the officers to conduct regular inspections of Industrial Estates, Hotels, Factories and other business establishments to gather feedback on production units besides the facilities and working conditions of human resource engaged there.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister met several deputations who projected their issues and sought redressal of the same

Surinder Choudhary assured them that the Government would ensure time bound redressal of their issues.