Govt emblem is not used in religious institutions: CM Omar

Anantnag, Sept 06: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday reacted to the controversy over the stone plaque carrying a government emblem at Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, saying the emblem is not used in religious institutions.

“Should the emblem have been engraved on that stone at Hazratbal or not? That is the first question. I have never seen the government emblem used at any religious institution or function. What was the compulsion to place a stone at the Hazratbal shrine, and that too with an emblem?” he said.

Omar recalled that Hazratbal was shaped by National Conference (NC) founder, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, without the need for plaques. “Tell me, did he ever install such stones with his name on them? Even today, people remember his works although he never put up any such plaques. There was no need for it. If the work had been done sincerely, people would have recognised it themselves,” he said.

The CM said that a mistake was made. “Now that it has happened, what is the use of threatening people? At least apologise to the people for hurting their sentiments. Admit, yes, it was our mistake; the emblem should not have been used,” he said. “None of this is done in other religious institutions’ functions where such plaques are displayed. Search on Google and see, nowhere in religious institutions is this emblem used. The government emblem is only used in government functions.”

Mosques, shrines, temples, and gurdwaras are religious institutions, not government institutions, Abdullah said, adding that in religious institutions, the government emblem is not used.