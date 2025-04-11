Politics

Govt disrupted House proceedings for 3 days to hide failures: LoP Sharma

‘NC govt has not fulfilled even a single poll promise in 6 months’

Arvind Sharma
Arvind Sharma
2 Min Read
Srinagar, Nov 05 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma speaks in the house during the second day of the J&K Assembly session, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Jammu, Apr 10: In a sharp attack on the ruling National Conference (NC) Government, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma on Thursday alleged that the current administration has deceived the people of Jammu and Kashmir and made history by disrupting Assembly proceedings for three consecutive days—a first in the Union Territory’s legislative history.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Sharma said that in nearly six months since coming to power, the NC government has failed to deliver on even a single promise made in its election manifesto.
“The NC government has completely fooled the people. Not one of its grand promises—be it free electricity, regularization of daily wagers, or free ration—has been fulfilled,” he said.
Sharma accused the government of intentionally creating disruptions in the House to divert attention from its non-performance and unfulfilled commitments, calling it a deliberate ploy to suppress public scrutiny.
Sharma listed several unkept promises from the NC manifesto which include 200 units of free electricity for all citizens, free LPG cylinder every month, 10 kg of free grains per household, creation of 1 lakh jobs in one year and increased pensions and regularisation of daily wagers.
The BJP leader criticised the government for its “misleading announcement” of linking free electricity and ration under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana with the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, questioning the logic behind extending a two-year scheme to a five-year promise.
“This kind of manipulation reflects their desperation to cover up failures and create a false narrative,” Sharma said, adding, “The NC government is exposed for its lies and now wants to radicalize the region to hide its incompetence.”
He reiterated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will soon see through the “gimmicks and betrayal” of the current administration.

