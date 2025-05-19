Govt committed towards strengthening grassroots welfare infrastructure across J&K: Sakeena Itoo

Sakeena Itoo visits Madri Meherban Welfare Institute Srinagar, reviews its functioning

Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, today visited Madri Meherban Welfare Institute Miskeen Bagh and reviewed the functioning of the institution.

Director Social Welfare Kashmir, Director Finance Social Welfare department, District Social Welfare officer Srinagar and other senior officers of the department accompanied the Minister during the visit.

On the occasion, the trustees and staff of the institute briefed the Minister about the services being provided by the institute to orphans, Tribal students, economically disadvantaged children, destitute women and other needy people.

Engaging with the trustees, staff and beneficiaries of the institute on the occasion, the Minister highlighted that this centre has been serving as a vital support centre from last many decades to people in need.

Appreciating the selfless efforts of the institute, the Minister highlighted the commitment of Omar Abdullah led Government towards inclusive growth and upliftment of underprivileged communities. “Institutions like Madri Meherban embody the spirit of compassion and resilience. Government is firm to support such institutions so that no underprivileged individual is left behind,” Sakeena stated.

The Minister further highlighted that the Government is committed towards strengthening grassroots welfare infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir for the welfare of common masses.

She assured the institute of full support of Government in addressing operational challenges, adding that the genuine issues and concerns faced by the institute will be addressed promptly.