Govt committed to submitting reservation report within six months; people should ignore cheap politics: Sakina itoo 

Anantnag, Apr 05: The government is committed to submitting the reservation report within six months, and the work will be completed within that time frame. People should not pay attention to cheap politics, said the Social Welfare Minister.

Sakina Itoo, Social Welfare Minister, said the issue of reservation is a sensitive one. “Many youth and educated people are concerned about it,” she said while addressing a press conference in Anantnag on Saturday.

“You must remember, when Omar Abdullah’s government was formed, people trusted him. He received deputations who demanded focus on the reservation policy. Taking the matter seriously, he formed a sub-committee the very next day,” she said.

Itoo said that three ministers are part of the sub-committee. “They are actively conducting meetings and reviewing the representations we are receiving. The seriousness lies not just in the formation of the committee, but also in setting a six-month timeline for its report,” she added.

“One can imagine how seriously the Chief Minister is taking this. We update him daily on how many representations have been examined, progress made, and the expected developments,” she said.

She said that this is the first time a sub-committee has been given a fixed mandate of six months.

“Unfortunately, some politicians are always ready to criticise. During the assembly session, a question on reservation was raised—but the person who raised it didn’t even attend. If he truly cared, he would have shown up and asked questions directly,” she said.

Sakina said, “The committee formed by the Chief Minister is working with sincerity. I held a meeting yesterday and will meet more deputations tomorrow. Regular discussions are ongoing. Another meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. tomorrow at SKICC,” she added.

On the government’s affidavit submitted in court, Sakina said, “There was news today. Even now, he (without naming) continues his politics on Twitter—he tweeted again this morning, saying the department has submitted an affidavit to the court stating the reservation policy is correct. But I want to respond to him through you: if the government wasn’t committed, why would it set a six-month deadline or form a committee? The government is committed. It knows the people have voted for us and given us their trust.”

“If the government formed a committee, it did so seriously. The affidavit he refers to has been presented in around about way. How it was presented in court is a different matter. What’s important is that the government is committed and will submit its report on the reservation issue.”

Sakina added, “To those who have met us, those who will, and those who’ve sent in their representations—I assure you, we are examining every submission. Don’t fall for attempts to mislead. If required, the government will submit another affidavit to clarify or rectify any issues,” she said.

She added, “We are sincere and won’t mislead anyone. And to those trying to mislead people, I say: wait for six months. If you lack patience, visit a doctor or psychiatrist. They’ll prescribe something to help you develop the patience needed.”