Govt committed to reviving tourism sector: Advisor Nasir Aslam

Srinagar, May 31: Advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Nasir Aslam Wani, on Saturday reaffirmed the Jammu and Kashmir government’s commitment to reviving the tourism sector, assuring that efforts are already underway and results will soon be visible.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level review meeting in Kupwara, Advisor Nasir stated that the administration is actively working to regain the confidence of tourists and stakeholders. “The tourism sector will be back on track soon,” he said.

He noted that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is personally spearheading the revival efforts by visiting key destinations and engaging directly with stakeholders to restore trust in the Valley’s tourism potential. “These measures are already yielding positive results. It will soon be heading in the right direction,” he added with optimism.

In response to a question regarding the government’s promise of free electricity for households under the Ayushman Bharat (AAY) category, Advisor Nasir confirmed that the implementation process is underway. “The benefits will soon reach the eligible recipients,” he assured.

The review meeting also covered critical sectors including health, education, road infrastructure, and sports. Advisor Nasir emphasized the government’s focus on holistic development. “We are committed to the improvement of all these important sectors, and development will be visible on the ground,” he stated.