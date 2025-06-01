Kashmir

Govt committed to reviving tourism sector: Advisor Nasir Aslam

Umar Raina
Umar Raina
2 Min Read

Srinagar, May 31: Advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Nasir Aslam Wani, on Saturday reaffirmed the Jammu and Kashmir government’s commitment to reviving the tourism sector, assuring that efforts are already underway and results will soon be visible.
Speaking to reporters after a high-level review meeting in Kupwara, Advisor Nasir stated that the administration is actively working to regain the confidence of tourists and stakeholders. “The tourism sector will be back on track soon,” he said.
He noted that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is personally spearheading the revival efforts by visiting key destinations and engaging directly with stakeholders to restore trust in the Valley’s tourism potential. “These measures are already yielding positive results. It will soon be heading in the right direction,” he added with optimism.
In response to a question regarding the government’s promise of free electricity for households under the Ayushman Bharat (AAY) category, Advisor Nasir confirmed that the implementation process is underway. “The benefits will soon reach the eligible recipients,” he assured.
The review meeting also covered critical sectors including health, education, road infrastructure, and sports. Advisor Nasir emphasized the government’s focus on holistic development. “We are committed to the improvement of all these important sectors, and development will be visible on the ground,” he stated.

Need to replicate ‘Dindori model’ of millet promotion: Bicycle Man of India
Sonamarg’s tourism boom: In 5 years, 11-fold increase in tourist influx
IUST announces admission to B.Tech Robotics and Automation
Omar expresses condolence with Imran Nabi Dar
Husband arrested for allegedly killing wife in Tangdhar
Share This Article
Previous Article MP Ruhullah dismisses resignation ‘rumours’
Next Article Sakeena vows inclusive growth, spearheads dev drive in Kupwara
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Over 60 buses to ferry KPs for Kheer Bhawani Mela from Jammu today
Kashmir
Sakeena vows inclusive growth, spearheads dev drive in Kupwara
Kashmir
MP Ruhullah dismisses resignation ‘rumours’
Politics
Omar govt striving to ‘restore lost dev momentum’ in J&K: Dr Farooq
Politics