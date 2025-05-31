BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Govt committed to revive tourism sector, CM monitoring situation personally: Advisor Nasir

Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday said that the Jammu and Kashmir government is committed to revive the tourism sector, saying that it will bounce back soon.

Speaking to reporters post review meeting at Kupwara, CM’s Advisor, as per the news agency — Kashmir News Observer (KNO) stated that they are working to gain the confidence of tourists and the tourism sector will revive soon, adding that CM Omar Abdullah is himself actively involved in the efforts, including visits to key locations and engagement with stakeholders to restore faith in the Valley’s tourism potential.

The Advisor expressed optimism about the return of visitors to the region, assuring that confidence-building measures are already yielding results. “It will soon be on track,” he said.

Responding to queries regarding the government’s promise of free electricity units to AAY category households, he confirmed that the process has already been initiated. “The implementation has started, and the benefits will reach the deserving soon,” he noted.

He also highlighted that the sectors of Health, Education, Roads, and Sports were extensively reviewed during the meeting. “We are committed to uplifting the scenario in all these key areas. Development will be visible on the ground,” he assured—(KNO)

