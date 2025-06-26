Govt committed to developing far-flung border areas: MLA Lolab

Kupwara, Jun 25: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Lolab, Qaysar Jamshaid Lone, after conducting a four-day detailed tour of far-flung border block Machill of Lolab Assembly Constituency, chaired a joint meeting of district and block level officers here on Wednesday. He reviewed the progress and achievements of various departments and resolved the issues raised by the people.

The meeting was attended by ADC Kupwara, Gulzar Ahmad; ACD, CMO, CEO, CAO, CAHO, CHO, DSHO; Executive Engineers of KPDCL, STD, R&B, I&FC, PHE; AD Food, BDO, Tehsildar, BMO, and the representatives and officials from various departments.

Addressing the meeting, MLA Lolab said the objective of visiting this far-flung Machill block was to ease the sufferings of the people by addressing their day-to-day developmental issues and grievances.

He said that the government is committed to the upliftment and development of all far-flung border areas like Machill. He enjoined all the officers to work with added zeal and commitment to ensure that the basic amenities are delivered to the people at their doorsteps in a proactive approach, given the challenging topography of this area.

The MLA conducted a detailed review of the functioning of all the departments in the Machill block.

Reviewing the School Education department, the chair was informed that 32 schools are functional in the Machill block out of which 10 are housed in rented buildings. MLA said that the construction of buildings has been approved for the area and directed Tthe ehsildar Machill to facilitate making the land available for the construction of these buildings.

Regarding food, it was informed that sufficient stock of ration and essential commodities are available in the block. The MLA directed the AD Food to ensure Aadhaar mapping of all the beneficiaries so that they can get the ration supply at ease.

Regarding KPDCL, the MLA directed the Ex-Engineer to ensure transformers are allotted and installed in the needed villages, which include Dar Mohallah Machill, Wani Mohallah-A, Akhoon Mohallah Pushwari, Mal Mohallah Pushwari and Khan Basti Reng.