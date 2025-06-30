Govt committed for seamless & safe pilgrimage : LG

Srinagar, June 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Nunwan and Chandanwari base camps today to review preparations for the upcoming ShriAmarnathJi pilgrimage, set to begin on July 3.

At the Nunwan Base Camp, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated a newly constructed foot overbridge to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims. This addition is expected to streamline security checks and reduce waiting times for devotees.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor engaged with administrative and security officials overseeing the Yatra, closely inspecting the security arrangements and progress made by various stakeholder departments. He also reviewed the status of key facilities, including the Disaster Management Centre and YatriNiwas at Nunwan, as well as essential services such as lodging, langar, water and power supply, sanitation, healthcare, traffic management, and fire and emergency services.

In a move to ensure seamless communication, the Lieutenant Governor directed telecom companies to deploy dedicated nodal officers at both base camps to maintain uninterrupted connectivity for the pilgrims.

At Chandanwari Base Camp, the Lieutenant Governor met with doctors and medical staff at the hospital to assess healthcare arrangements for the pilgrims.

“It is our highest priority to ensure that devotees of ShriAmarnathJi can complete their pilgrimage with ease, while also ensuring their safety and comfort during their stay,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

He was accompanied by Dr.Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor and CEO of the ShriAmarnathJi Shrine Board; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir; IGP Kashmir VK Birdi; SyeedFakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag; and other senior officials from the District Administration, SASB, Police, and Security Forces.