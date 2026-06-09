Govt Begins DPR for Sumbal-Bandipora-Gurez Highway

RK News Service

Srinagar, June 9: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Sumbal–Bandipora–Gurez road stretch in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a major step forward in a long-pending connectivity project for the region.

Meanwhile, AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi has welcomed the decision to float a tender describing it as a significant step towards strengthening connectivity in North Kashmir.

Inam Un Nabi said the matter was personally raised by Member of Parliament Er Rashid during a meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in the Parliament Chamber during the last Winter Session.

During the meeting, Er Rashid had sought prioritisation of key road infrastructure projects in North Kashmir, including improved connectivity to Gurez.

“The issuance of the DPR tender is an encouraging development and demonstrates that the concerns projected by Er Rashid have received due consideration at the highest level,” Inam Un Nabi said.

Inam Un Nabi added that the proposed highway will greatly benefit the people of Bandipora and Gurez by improving accessibility, boosting tourism, facilitating economic activity and enhancing overall connectivity in the region.

The AIP Chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi expressed hope that the DPR process will be completed expeditiously and followed by early execution of the project, which has remained a long-standing public demand.