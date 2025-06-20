Govt appoints ADCs as nodal officers for migrant property issues

Srinagar, June 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government designated Additional Deputy Commissioners posted at district headquarters across the Kashmir Division as Nodal Officers to monitor and facilitate the resolution of complaints related to immovable properties, revenue matters, and community assets of Kashmiri migrants.

According to an official order, the ADCs in every district will be responsible for ensuring that complaints filed by Kashmiri migrants regarding their land, houses, or other immovable properties are taken up and resolved efficiently.

“The Additional Deputy Commissioner(s) (posted at District Headquarters in all districts of the Kashmir Division) shall be the Nodal Officer(s) for monitoring and facilitating the resolution of complaints pertaining to immovable properties, revenue-related matters and community assets of Kashmiri migrants,” reads the order.