The Higher Education Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government today announced summer vacations for the degree colleges of the UT.

As per the govt order, “the colleges in the summer zone of the Jammu division will observe a 45 days’ break beginning June 1, 2025 while as the colleges falling in the winter zone of the Jammu division.

The Kashmir division will observe a nine days’ break beginning July 15, 2025.