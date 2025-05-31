Jammu

Govt announces schedule for summer vacations for colleges

ARIF RASHID
1 Min Read

Srinagar: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday  officially announced the schedule for summer vacations for all Government Degree Colleges in the Union Territory, specifying different dates for the summer and winter zones in both divisions.

As per an order from the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Shantmanu said that all Government Degree Colleges in the Jammu Division that are part of the Summer Zone will observe summer vacations from June 1, 2025, to July 15, 2025.

In contrast, for all Government Degree Colleges in the Jammu Division that fall under the Winter Zone, as well as all Government Degree Colleges in the Kashmir Division, summer vacations will commence on July 15, 2025, and will last until July 24, 2025.

