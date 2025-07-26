BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Govt announces 30 days summer vacation for Polytechnics of J&K

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

SRINAGAR, JULY 26: The Government today announced 30 days summer vacation starting from 21st July, 2025 for all Government and Recognised private Polytechnics of Jammu and Kashmir.

An order issued in this regard by Directorate of Skill Development J&K reads, “Consequent upon approval conveyed by the Administrative Department vide letter under reference, it is hereby ordered that all the Government/ Recognized Private Polytechnics in JKUT shall observe 30 days summer vacation commenced from 21.07.2025 to 19.08.2025″

The order further reads that all the Principals / HODs of Government Polytechnics of J&K UT shall remain at station and will work on formulation of skilling roadmap for Jammu and Kashmir.

