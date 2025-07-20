Govt aims to balance economic growth with environmental conservation: Rana

Shopian, July 19: Minister for Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs Minister, Javed Ahmed Rana on Saturday said that the Government led by Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah aims to balance economic growth with environmental conservation, ensuring a better future for Jammu and Kashmir’s ecosystem and communities by prioritising sustainable development.Javed Rana reviewed key eco-tourism initiatives along Mughal Road with Forest Department officers.According to a statement issued here, during a visit to Pir Ki Gali, Rana focused on Eco-tourism development, assessing progress on infrastructure like forest huts, wayside facilities and viewpoints to enhance the tourist experience while minimizing environmental impact.Rana also emphasised sustainable use of meadows, promoting sustainable pastoralism to protect the region’s natural resources. This aligns with his earlier statements on collaborative efforts between the Forest Department and Tribal Affairs Department to boost eco-tourism, create jobs for locals, and preserve environmental integrity.He said the present dispensation is particularly concerned about protecting JK’s natural beauty and promoting inclusive and sustainable growth.