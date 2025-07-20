Kashmir

Govt aims to balance economic growth with environmental conservation: Rana

Reviews key eco-tourism initiatives along Mughal Road

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Shopian, July 19: Minister for Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs Minister, Javed Ahmed Rana on Saturday said that the Government led by Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah aims to balance economic growth with environmental conservation, ensuring a better future for Jammu and Kashmir’s ecosystem and communities by prioritising sustainable development.Javed Rana reviewed key eco-tourism initiatives along Mughal Road with Forest Department officers.According to a statement issued here, during a visit to Pir Ki Gali, Rana focused on Eco-tourism development, assessing progress on infrastructure like forest huts, wayside facilities and viewpoints to enhance the tourist experience while minimizing environmental impact.Rana also emphasised sustainable use of meadows, promoting sustainable pastoralism to protect the region’s natural resources. This aligns with his earlier statements on collaborative efforts between the Forest Department and Tribal Affairs Department to boost eco-tourism, create jobs for locals, and preserve environmental integrity.He said the present dispensation is particularly concerned about protecting JK’s natural beauty and promoting inclusive and sustainable growth.

Over 7k trained sanitation personnel deployed along Pahalgam and Baltal routes
KPDCL snaps connections of non-paying consumers
Northern Railway wins ‘Build India Infra Award’ for Udhampur-Sgr-B’la rail link
Court issues arrest warrant against newspaper’s MD for ‘fabricated’ news
ECI to plant 1 lakh saplings in J&K Polling Stations: CEO
Share This Article
Previous Article Committed to empower youth through Mission YUVA : J&K Bank organises Roz-e-YUVA/Udyami YUVA day across J&K
Next Article Padma Shri Balwant Thakur honoured at IIM Jammu for pioneering theatre as soft skills tool
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

From Needle to Soul: Discovering Beauty of Sozni Embroidery
Opinion
MLA Habba Kadal inaugurates projects
Politics
Prophecy in Mathematics: Where Intuition Meets Precision
Opinion
BJP’s Er Aijaz meets B L Santosh, discusses outreach in Kashmir
Politics