“Government’s efforts led to transformative outcomes for poor and marginalised”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined the government’s focus on inclusive development over the past 11 years, stating that his administration’s efforts have resulted in “transformative outcomes” that have especially benefitted the poor and marginalised sections of society.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Our Government’s efforts towards all-round development have led to transformative outcomes and benefitted the poor and marginalised. #11YearsOfGaribKalyan.”

The Prime Minister’s post was in response to a message by MyGovIndia, which highlighted the central government’s achievements in inclusive growth.

“A growth that includes everyone! In 11 years, PM Narendra Modi has turned inclusive development into reality, ensuring no one is left behind. Only empowerment, not promises. This is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas in action,” MyGovIndia wrote.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Union Council of Ministers meeting, the first such meeting after Operation Sindoor.

“Chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers earlier this evening,” PM Modi posted on X.

Sources said that a presentation on Operation Sindoor was made at the meeting.

They said all the ministries presented their key achievements, which are expected to be highlighted during the first anniversary celebrations of the PM Modi government in its third term.

The sources said PM Modi is learnt to have talked of the performance of the Indian-made defence systems during Operation Sindoor and the government’s thrust on indigenisation.

They said PM Modi laid thrust on hard work to realise the targets set by the government.

India launched Operation Sindoor as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists.

India also effectively responded to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

India and Pakistan agreed to stop military action after Pakistan’s DGMO called his Indian counterpart on May 10. (ANI)