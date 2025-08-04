Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

Government extends Amnesty scheme for domestic electricity consumers

The Government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has extended the Amnesty scheme aimed at providing relief to 6 lakh domestic electricity consumers with outstanding electricity dues.

Under this scheme, domestic consumers can clear their electricity bills by paying only the principal amount, while the interest accrued upto 31st March 2025 shall be completely waived. The consumers who pay their principal amount will get a full waiver on interest.

The scheme is applicable to all domestic electricity consumers with pending bills as of March 31st, 2025. This is the final amnesty scheme for domestic users approved in the furtherance to the announcement made by the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

The scheme shall go a long way in providing relief to 6 Lakh domestic consumers who have been struggling with outstanding electricity dues. Besides, the move is expected to increase the revenue collection for the power development department.

To avail the benefits of this scheme, the consumers have to pay the outstanding dues by 31st March 2026 in equal installments and must also pay their current bills regularly without failure.

Failure to pay any installment or current bill will result in off-amnesty benefits and could lead to penalties.

The domestic consumers who wish to avail the scheme are advised to contact their local electricity offices or visit the official website for more information. The deadline to avail the benefits under this scheme is March 31, 2026.

