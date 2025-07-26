BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Google Executives call on CM Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR, JULY 26: A team of senior executives from Google met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and offered to be part of the journey of digitisation through AI and empowering people of the Jammu and Kashmir through technology.

The Google team comprised of leadership executives Ashish Wattal -Country Director, Sanjay Dewan – Head State Governments sector, Pankaj Shukla – Head Technology & AI from Google Cloud.
Google team termed the meeting as productive saying that they were keen on exploring initiatives in Education, Health, Tourism, Startups and Skill Development to create impactful and scalable AI solutions for the J&K.

The team informed the CM that focus verticals with AI technology intervention in Education and Health will have a huge impact on lives of the citizens of J&K.

They stated that giving access to AI platforms to the startup community will help local solutions from within Jammu and Kashmir and also give an opportunity to the young tech force within the state to get exposure on deep tech platforms and create AI based applications which will be used within and outside Jammu & Kashmir.

