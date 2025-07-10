BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Goods train derails in J&K's Kathua

A goods train travelling from Jammu to Punjab derailed in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J-K) Kathua district on Thursday morning following heavy rainfall and a landslide, officials said.

The incident occurred near the Lakhanpur area of Kathua after debris from a landslide fell onto the railway track.

“Due to the rain, a landslide occurred, and all the debris came onto the track. As a result, the train got derailed,” Ram Bahadur, a railway trackman, told ANI.

Upon receiving information, railway officials rushed to the spot and initiated operations to clear the debris and restore train movement on the affected route.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

